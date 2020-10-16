RS Software Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore, down 33.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore in September 2020 down 33.52% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2020 up 53.68% from Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020 up 64.58% from Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2019.
RS Software shares closed at 25.60 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 100.78% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.19
|10.62
|13.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.19
|10.62
|13.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.34
|10.29
|14.31
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.97
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.46
|3.62
|6.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-4.44
|-7.73
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.58
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-3.86
|-6.87
|Interest
|0.01
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-3.98
|-6.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|-3.98
|-6.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|-3.98
|-6.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|-3.98
|-6.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.55
|-2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.55
|-2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.55
|-2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.55
|-2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am