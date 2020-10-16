RS Software Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore, down 33.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore in September 2020 down 33.52% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2020 up 53.68% from Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020 up 64.58% from Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2019.

RS Software shares closed at 25.60 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 100.78% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.