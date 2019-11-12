RS Software Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in September 2019 up 5.11% from Rs. 13.15 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2019 down 10.77% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2019 up 9.25% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2018.

RS Software shares closed at 22.40 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -29.23% over the last 12 months.