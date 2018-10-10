RS Software Standalone September 2018 net sales at Rs 13.15 crore, Down 14.67% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.15 11.14 15.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.15 11.14 15.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -- 0.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.50 14.99 17.47 Depreciation 0.58 0.56 0.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.97 6.33 8.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.98 -10.73 -11.55 Other Income 1.37 1.23 2.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.61 -9.50 -9.12 Interest 0.03 0.04 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.64 -9.54 -9.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.64 -9.54 -9.12 Tax -1.34 -3.21 -2.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.30 -6.33 -6.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.30 -6.33 -6.40 Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 147.71 155.89 175.83 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.45 -2.46 -2.49 Diluted EPS -2.45 -2.46 -2.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.45 -2.46 -2.49 Diluted EPS -2.45 -2.46 -2.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited