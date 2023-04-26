RS Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 up 139.66% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 up 280.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.