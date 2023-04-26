 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RS Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 up 139.66% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 up 280.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

RS Software (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.25 8.37 4.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.25 8.37 4.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.18 4.83 3.94
Depreciation 1.11 0.66 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 2.83 2.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.60 0.04 -3.10
Other Income 0.27 0.09 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 0.13 -2.90
Interest 0.22 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.64 0.13 -2.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.64 0.13 -2.90
Tax -- -- 3.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.64 0.13 -6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.64 0.13 -6.65
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.05 -3.02
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.05 -3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.05 -3.02
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.05 -3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited