RS Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 up 139.66% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 up 280.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2022.

RS Software shares closed at 31.00 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.91% over the last 12 months.