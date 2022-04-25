RS Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 down 98.02% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.
RS Software shares closed at 34.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)
|
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.33
|6.24
|8.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.33
|6.24
|8.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.96
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|5.61
|7.20
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.78
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.80
|2.94
|3.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-4.05
|-3.67
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.11
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-3.94
|-3.24
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Tax
|3.75
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.65
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.65
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|-1.53
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|-1.53
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|-1.53
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|-1.53
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited