RS Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 down 98.02% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 34.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)