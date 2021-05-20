RS Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, down 45% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in March 2021 down 45% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021 up 91.88% from Rs. 41.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021 up 83.08% from Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020.
RS Software shares closed at 28.55 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.60% returns over the last 6 months and 103.20% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.07
|7.50
|14.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.07
|7.50
|14.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.35
|0.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.20
|7.39
|13.28
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.96
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.26
|3.01
|25.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-4.21
|-25.75
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.32
|11.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-3.89
|-14.72
|Interest
|0.12
|0.02
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-3.91
|-14.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.36
|-3.91
|-14.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|26.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.36
|-3.91
|-41.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.36
|-3.91
|-41.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.52
|-16.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.52
|-16.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.52
|-16.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.52
|-16.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited