RS Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, down 45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in March 2021 down 45% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021 up 91.88% from Rs. 41.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021 up 83.08% from Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020.

RS Software shares closed at 28.55 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.60% returns over the last 6 months and 103.20% over the last 12 months.