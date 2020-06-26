RS Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.68 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.68 crore in March 2020 down 29.96% from Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.38 crore in March 2020 down 718.1% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 180.94% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2019.

RS Software shares closed at 15.85 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.