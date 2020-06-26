RS Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.68 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.68 crore in March 2020 down 29.96% from Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.38 crore in March 2020 down 718.1% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 180.94% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2019.
RS Software shares closed at 15.85 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.68
|14.44
|20.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.68
|14.44
|20.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.95
|0.31
|4.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.28
|13.98
|14.90
|Depreciation
|1.01
|1.02
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.20
|6.51
|7.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.75
|-7.37
|-6.89
|Other Income
|11.03
|0.68
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.72
|-6.69
|-5.40
|Interest
|0.17
|0.06
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.89
|-6.75
|-5.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.89
|-6.75
|-5.59
|Tax
|26.50
|--
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.38
|-6.75
|-5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.38
|-6.75
|-5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|138.81
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.10
|-2.63
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-16.10
|-2.63
|-1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.10
|-2.63
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-16.10
|-2.63
|-1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:45 am