RS Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.16% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022 down 546.01% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022 down 252.87% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.
RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.79
|4.33
|9.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.79
|4.33
|9.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.00
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.51
|3.94
|7.63
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.70
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.61
|2.80
|2.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.16
|-3.10
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.21
|2.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-2.90
|0.68
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-2.90
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.04
|-2.90
|0.68
|Tax
|--
|3.75
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|-6.65
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|-6.65
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-3.02
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-3.02
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-3.02
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-3.02
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited