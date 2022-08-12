 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RS Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.16% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022 down 546.01% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022 down 252.87% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.

RS Software (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.79 4.33 9.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.79 4.33 9.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.00 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.51 3.94 7.63
Depreciation 0.64 0.70 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.61 2.80 2.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.16 -3.10 -2.03
Other Income 0.12 0.21 2.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.04 -2.90 0.68
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.04 -2.90 0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.04 -2.90 0.68
Tax -- 3.75 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.04 -6.65 0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.04 -6.65 0.68
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -3.02 0.27
Diluted EPS -1.18 -3.02 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -3.02 0.27
Diluted EPS -1.18 -3.02 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

