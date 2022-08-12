RS Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.16% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022 down 546.01% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022 down 252.87% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.