RS Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, down 9.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in June 2021 down 9.38% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 up 117.16% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021 up 154.33% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2020.

RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2020.

RS Software shares closed at 33.50 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.89% returns over the last 6 months and 80.59% over the last 12 months.