RS Software Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 52.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in June 2019 up 52.72% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2019 down 19.53% from Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2018.
RS Software shares closed at 20.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -56.68% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.02
|20.95
|11.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.02
|20.95
|11.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|4.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.19
|14.90
|14.99
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.52
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.02
|7.86
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.84
|-6.89
|-10.73
|Other Income
|-0.62
|1.49
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.46
|-5.40
|-9.50
|Interest
|0.11
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.57
|-5.59
|-9.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.57
|-5.59
|-9.54
|Tax
|--
|-0.53
|-3.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|-5.06
|-6.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|-5.06
|-6.33
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|131.17
|138.81
|155.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|-1.97
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|-1.97
|-2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|-1.97
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|-1.97
|-2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited