RS Software Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 52.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in June 2019 up 52.72% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2019 down 19.53% from Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2018.

RS Software shares closed at 20.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -56.68% over the last 12 months.