RS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 103.33% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2021.
RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.
|RS Software shares closed at 25.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.37
|4.72
|6.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.37
|4.72
|6.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.17
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.83
|5.12
|5.61
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.63
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.83
|2.82
|2.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-4.03
|-4.05
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.24
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-3.79
|-3.94
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|-3.79
|-3.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|-3.79
|-3.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|-3.79
|-3.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|-3.79
|-3.94
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-1.48
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-1.48
|-1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-1.48
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-1.48
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited