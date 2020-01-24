RS Software Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in December 2019 down 8.55% from Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2019 down 9.18% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2019 up 11.96% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2018.

RS Software shares closed at 22.10 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.