RS Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.79 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.79 crore in December 2018 up 23.04% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2018 up 18.58% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2018 up 38.14% from Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2017.
RS Software shares closed at 28.45 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.04% returns over the last 6 months and -64.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|RS Software (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.79
|13.15
|12.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.79
|13.15
|12.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.25
|0.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.08
|15.50
|17.02
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.58
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.59
|5.97
|7.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|-8.98
|-12.29
|Other Income
|1.69
|1.37
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|-7.61
|-10.92
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.02
|-7.64
|-10.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.02
|-7.64
|-10.92
|Tax
|-0.84
|-1.34
|-3.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.18
|-6.30
|-7.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.18
|-6.30
|-7.59
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|143.88
|147.71
|168.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-2.45
|-2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-2.45
|-2.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-2.45
|-2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-2.45
|-2.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited