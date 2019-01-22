RS Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.79 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.79 crore in December 2018 up 23.04% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2018 up 18.58% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2018 up 38.14% from Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2017.

RS Software shares closed at 28.45 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.04% returns over the last 6 months and -64.92% over the last 12 months.