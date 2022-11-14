 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RS Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 35.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 99.07% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 174.66% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 27.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.01% over the last 12 months.

RS Software (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.72 4.79 7.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.72 4.79 7.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.17 0.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.73 5.11 6.91
Depreciation 0.89 0.89 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.01 2.76 3.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.09 -4.16 -4.07
Other Income 0.19 0.11 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.90 -4.05 -2.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.90 -4.05 -2.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.90 -4.05 -2.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.90 -4.05 -2.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.90 -4.05 -2.53
Minority Interest 0.17 0.14 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.73 -3.91 -2.38
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.84 -1.52 -0.92
Diluted EPS -1.84 -1.52 -0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.84 -1.52 -0.92
Diluted EPS -1.84 -1.52 -0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm