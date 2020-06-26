RS Software Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore in March 2020 down 29.9% from Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2020 down 623.13% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2020 down 157.75% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2019.

RS Software shares closed at 15.85 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.