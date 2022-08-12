 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RS Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.22% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 631.69% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022 down 954.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.

RS Software (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.79 4.33 9.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.79 4.33 9.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 -- 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.11 4.63 7.85
Depreciation 0.89 0.95 1.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.76 2.99 3.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.16 -4.24 -3.49
Other Income 0.11 0.43 2.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.05 -3.82 -0.77
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.05 -3.82 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.05 -3.82 -0.77
Tax -- 3.75 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.05 -7.57 -0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.05 -7.57 -0.77
Minority Interest 0.14 0.17 0.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.91 -7.40 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -3.39 -0.21
Diluted EPS -1.52 -3.39 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -3.39 -0.21
Diluted EPS -1.52 -3.39 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.