RS Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.22% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 631.69% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022 down 954.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.