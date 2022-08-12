RS Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 50.22% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 50.22% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 down 631.69% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022 down 954.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
RS Software shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.79
|4.33
|9.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.79
|4.33
|9.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.11
|4.63
|7.85
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.95
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.76
|2.99
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.16
|-4.24
|-3.49
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.43
|2.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-3.82
|-0.77
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-3.82
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-3.82
|-0.77
|Tax
|--
|3.75
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.05
|-7.57
|-0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.05
|-7.57
|-0.77
|Minority Interest
|0.14
|0.17
|0.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.91
|-7.40
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-3.39
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-3.39
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-3.39
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-3.39
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited