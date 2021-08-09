RS Software Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.63 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.63 crore in June 2021 down 9.45% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 90.38% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 up 108.11% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2020.

RS Software shares closed at 33.50 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.89% returns over the last 6 months and 80.59% over the last 12 months.