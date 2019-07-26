RS Software Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in June 2019 up 34.03% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2019 down 32.8% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2019 up 13.9% from Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2018.
RS Software shares closed at 20.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -56.68% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.02
|20.95
|12.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.02
|20.95
|12.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|4.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.43
|16.43
|16.24
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.96
|7.99
|7.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.30
|-8.81
|-11.43
|Other Income
|-0.48
|1.89
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.78
|-6.92
|-10.11
|Interest
|0.11
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.89
|-7.11
|-10.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.89
|-7.11
|-10.15
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.52
|-3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.89
|-6.60
|-6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.89
|-6.60
|-6.71
|Minority Interest
|0.28
|0.33
|0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.61
|-6.27
|-6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|137.24
|149.62
|169.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.58
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.58
|-2.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.58
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.58
|-2.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited