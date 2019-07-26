RS Software Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in June 2019 up 34.03% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2019 down 32.8% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2019 up 13.9% from Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2018.

RS Software shares closed at 20.60 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -56.68% over the last 12 months.