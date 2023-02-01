 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 88.61% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 106.11% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021. RS Software shares closed at 25.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.
RS Software (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.374.726.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.374.726.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.170.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.235.737.31
Depreciation0.920.891.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.993.012.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-5.09-5.07
Other Income0.090.190.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.68-4.90-4.96
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.68-4.90-4.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.68-4.90-4.96
Minority Interest0.130.170.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.55-4.73-4.82
Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
Diluted EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
Diluted EPS-0.21-1.84-1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm