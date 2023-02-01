RS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.37 4.72 6.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.37 4.72 6.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.17 0.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.23 5.73 7.31 Depreciation 0.92 0.89 1.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.99 3.01 2.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -5.09 -5.07 Other Income 0.09 0.19 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -4.90 -4.96 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.68 -4.90 -4.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.68 -4.90 -4.96 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.68 -4.90 -4.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.68 -4.90 -4.96 Minority Interest 0.13 0.17 0.14 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.55 -4.73 -4.82 Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -1.84 -1.87 Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.84 -1.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -1.84 -1.87 Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.84 -1.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited