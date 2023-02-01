RS Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 88.61% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 106.11% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.
|RS Software shares closed at 25.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.37
|4.72
|6.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.37
|4.72
|6.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.17
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.23
|5.73
|7.31
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.89
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|3.01
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-5.09
|-5.07
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.19
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-4.90
|-4.96
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-4.90
|-4.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.68
|-4.90
|-4.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|-4.90
|-4.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|-4.90
|-4.96
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.17
|0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|-4.73
|-4.82
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.84
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.84
|-1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.84
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.84
|-1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited