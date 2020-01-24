RS Software Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in December 2019 down 13.94% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2019 down 27.45% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2019 down 9.57% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018.

RS Software shares closed at 22.10 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.