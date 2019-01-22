RS Software Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, Up 19.75% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.02 14.71 14.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.02 14.71 14.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.25 0.08 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.71 18.34 18.15 Depreciation 0.83 0.85 0.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.66 5.50 8.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.43 -10.05 -12.63 Other Income 1.91 1.33 1.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.52 -8.72 -11.26 Interest 0.02 0.03 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.54 -8.76 -11.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.54 -8.76 -11.26 Tax -0.87 -1.57 -3.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.67 -7.19 -7.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.67 -7.19 -7.61 Minority Interest 0.21 0.24 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.46 -6.95 -7.61 Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 156.27 161.36 181.05 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.59 -2.79 -2.96 Diluted EPS -2.59 -2.79 -2.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.59 -2.79 -2.96 Diluted EPS -2.59 -2.79 -2.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited