RRIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, up 3913.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in September 2022 up 3913.13% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2022 up 789.46% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in September 2022 up 1460.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

RRIL shares closed at 12.31 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.