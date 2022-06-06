RRIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, up 93.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2022 up 93.68% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022 up 267.12% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022 up 146.87% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

RRIL shares closed at 13.92 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)