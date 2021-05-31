RRIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2021 down 53.71% from Rs. 12.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 down 42.68% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 down 57.1% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2020.

RRIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

RRIL shares closed at 13.57 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 123.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1,030.83% over the last 12 months.