RRIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 90.42% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RRIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2021 up 90.42% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 down 225.04% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 36.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.
RRIL shares closed at 12.00 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 548.65% over the last 12 months.
|RRIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.62
|5.72
|1.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.62
|5.72
|1.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.42
|4.38
|1.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.10
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.12
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.57
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.21
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|0.54
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.50
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|1.03
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|1.03
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|1.03
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.20
|0.07
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|0.96
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|0.96
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|39.23
|39.23
|39.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited