RRIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 90.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2021 up 90.42% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 down 225.04% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 36.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

RRIL shares closed at 12.30 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 598.86% over the last 12 months.