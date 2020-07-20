App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RRIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 95.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RRIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in June 2020 down 95.58% from Rs. 31.09 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 up 349.42% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020 up 720% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2019.

RRIL shares closed at 1.82 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 52.94% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.

RRIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.3712.3731.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.3712.3731.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.3512.2230.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.100.04
Depreciation0.550.550.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.160.160.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.78-0.66-0.50
Other Income0.643.840.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.143.18-0.49
Interest0.010.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.153.18-0.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.153.18-0.49
Tax-0.561.51-0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.401.67-0.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.401.67-0.16
Equity Share Capital39.2339.2339.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.21-0.02
Diluted EPS0.050.21-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.21-0.02
Diluted EPS0.050.21-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am

