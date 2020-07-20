RRIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 95.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in June 2020 down 95.58% from Rs. 31.09 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 up 349.42% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020 up 720% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2019.

RRIL shares closed at 1.82 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 52.94% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.