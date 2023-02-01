RRIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 3324.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in December 2022 up 3324.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 688.46% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 428.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.