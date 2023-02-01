 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RRIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 3324.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RRIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in December 2022 up 3324.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 688.46% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 428.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

RRIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.46 12.04 0.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.46 12.04 0.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.02 5.75 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.96 2.41 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.67 -0.48 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.25 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.14 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.36 3.96 -0.38
Other Income 1.00 0.40 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.36 4.35 -0.11
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.35 4.35 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.35 4.35 -0.12
Tax 0.59 1.10 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.76 3.25 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.76 3.25 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 60.61 60.61 39.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.27 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.27 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.27 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.27 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited