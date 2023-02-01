English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RRIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 3324.08% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RRIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in December 2022 up 3324.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 688.46% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 428.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    RRIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4612.040.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4612.040.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.025.75--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.962.410.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.67-0.48--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.250.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.140.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.363.96-0.38
    Other Income1.000.400.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.364.35-0.11
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.354.35-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.354.35-0.12
    Tax0.591.100.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.763.25-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.763.25-0.30
    Equity Share Capital60.6160.6139.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.27-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.150.27-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.27-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.150.27-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited