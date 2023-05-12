RRIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore in March 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.86% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2023 up 45.17% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

RRIL shares closed at 16.14 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.