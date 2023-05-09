RRIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RRIL are:Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore in March 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.86% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2023 up 45.17% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.
RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.
|RRIL shares closed at 17.34 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.
|RRIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.89
|42.67
|31.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.89
|42.67
|31.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.47
|34.41
|15.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.96
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.15
|-0.50
|7.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|1.60
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.42
|-1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.50
|2.85
|1.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.97
|2.94
|6.44
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.15
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.84
|4.09
|6.71
|Interest
|0.46
|0.44
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.38
|3.65
|6.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.38
|3.65
|6.06
|Tax
|2.22
|0.90
|1.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.16
|2.76
|4.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.16
|2.76
|4.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.16
|2.76
|4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|60.61
|60.61
|60.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.23
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.23
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.23
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.23
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited