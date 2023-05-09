English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RRIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RRIL are:Net Sales at Rs 43.89 crore in March 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.86% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2023 up 45.17% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.
    RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.RRIL shares closed at 17.34 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.
    RRIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.8942.6731.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.8942.6731.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.4734.4115.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.96--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.15-0.507.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.601.60
    Depreciation0.130.42-1.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.502.851.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.972.946.44
    Other Income0.871.150.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.844.096.71
    Interest0.460.440.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.383.656.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.383.656.06
    Tax2.220.901.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.162.764.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.162.764.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.162.764.24
    Equity Share Capital60.6160.6160.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.230.35
    Diluted EPS0.430.230.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.230.35
    Diluted EPS0.430.230.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RRIL
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm