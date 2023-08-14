RRIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, down 30.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in June 2023 down 30.64% from Rs. 28.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

RRIL shares closed at 18.69 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.67% returns over the last 6 months and 43.33% over the last 12 months.