    RRIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, down 30.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RRIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in June 2023 down 30.64% from Rs. 28.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

    RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    RRIL shares closed at 18.69 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.67% returns over the last 6 months and 43.33% over the last 12 months.

    RRIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5643.8928.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5643.8928.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7828.4724.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.001.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.754.15-3.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.511.671.52
    Depreciation0.340.130.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.572.502.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.116.971.21
    Other Income1.080.870.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.207.841.87
    Interest0.450.460.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.757.381.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.757.381.70
    Tax0.292.220.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.465.161.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.465.161.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.465.161.26
    Equity Share Capital60.6160.6160.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.430.10
    Diluted EPS0.120.430.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.430.10
    Diluted EPS0.120.430.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RRIL
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

