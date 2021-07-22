RRIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RRIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
RRIL shares closed at 12.00 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 548.65% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|Interest
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|Tax
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|39.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited