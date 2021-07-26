RRIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.34 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 13.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.36 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 0.77 Depreciation 0.91 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 0.93 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 Other Income 0.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 Interest 0.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 0.08 Tax 0.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 Minority Interest -0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.36 Equity Share Capital 39.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited