    RRIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, up 96.05% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RRIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in December 2022 up 96.05% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 3096.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 131.28% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    RRIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6739.7721.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6739.7721.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4127.1417.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.962.410.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.500.00-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.871.29
    Depreciation0.420.420.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.852.172.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.945.760.50
    Other Income1.150.630.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.096.391.02
    Interest0.440.290.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.656.100.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.656.100.79
    Tax0.901.530.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.764.580.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.764.580.38
    Minority Interest-----0.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.764.580.09
    Equity Share Capital60.6160.6139.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.380.05
    Diluted EPS0.230.380.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.380.05
    Diluted EPS0.230.380.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
