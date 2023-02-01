RRIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, up 96.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in December 2022 up 96.05% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 3096.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 131.28% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

