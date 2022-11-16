 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RR Metalmakers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 41.42% from Rs. 39.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 49.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 36.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.14% over the last 12 months.

RR Metalmakers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.14 19.65 39.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.14 19.65 39.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.09 16.29 40.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 2.49 -2.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.15 0.17
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.04 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 0.57 0.51
Other Income 0.10 0.08 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 0.64 0.58
Interest 1.03 0.89 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.25 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.25 -0.07
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.25 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.25 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 7.81 7.81 7.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.33 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.33 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.33 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.33 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #RR Metalmakers #RR Metalmakers India
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am