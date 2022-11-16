RR Metalmakers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 41.42% from Rs. 39.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 49.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 36.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.14% over the last 12 months.