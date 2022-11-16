RR Metalmakers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 41.42% from Rs. 39.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 49.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.
RR Metalmakers shares closed at 36.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.14% over the last 12 months.
|RR Metalmakers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.14
|19.65
|39.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.14
|19.65
|39.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.09
|16.29
|40.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|2.49
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.15
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.57
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.64
|0.58
|Interest
|1.03
|0.89
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.81
|7.81
|7.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited