    RR Metalmakers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore, down 41.42% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 41.42% from Rs. 39.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 49.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    RR Metalmakers shares closed at 36.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.14% over the last 12 months.

    RR Metalmakers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1419.6539.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1419.6539.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.0916.2940.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.032.49-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.150.17
    Depreciation0.110.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.570.51
    Other Income0.100.080.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.930.640.58
    Interest1.030.890.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.25-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.25-0.07
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.25-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.25-0.07
    Equity Share Capital7.817.817.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.33-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.33-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.33-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.33-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

