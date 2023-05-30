RR Metalmakers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, down 61.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in March 2023 down 61.54% from Rs. 38.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 250.18% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 2800% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

RR Metalmakers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 37.48 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.