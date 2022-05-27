 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RR Metalmakers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 109.22% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.97% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 37.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

RR Metalmakers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.83 28.69 35.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.83 28.69 35.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.86 28.74 35.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 0.04 -5.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.21 0.21
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.09 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.53 4.62
Other Income 0.08 0.07 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.46 4.68
Interest 0.82 0.78 -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.90 -1.24 4.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.90 -1.24 4.74
Tax -0.54 -0.01 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 -1.24 3.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 -1.24 3.84
Equity Share Capital 7.81 7.81 6.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -1.65 5.50
Diluted EPS -0.47 -1.65 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -1.65 5.50
Diluted EPS -0.47 -1.65 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #RR Metalmakers #RR Metalmakers India
first published: May 27, 2022 08:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.