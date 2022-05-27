RR Metalmakers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 109.22% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.97% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.
RR Metalmakers shares closed at 37.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|RR Metalmakers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.83
|28.69
|35.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.83
|28.69
|35.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.86
|28.74
|35.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.04
|-5.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.09
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.53
|4.62
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.46
|4.68
|Interest
|0.82
|0.78
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.24
|4.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|-1.24
|4.74
|Tax
|-0.54
|-0.01
|0.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-1.24
|3.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-1.24
|3.84
|Equity Share Capital
|7.81
|7.81
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.65
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.65
|5.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.65
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.65
|5.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited