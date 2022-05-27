RR Metalmakers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 109.22% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.97% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 37.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)