RR Metalmakers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 153.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in June 2023 up 153.17% from Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 185% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

RR Metalmakers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 44.23 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.17% returns over the last 6 months and 34.03% over the last 12 months.