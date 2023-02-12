 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RR Metalmakers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

RR Metalmakers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.45 23.14 28.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.45 23.14 28.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.13 22.09 28.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 -0.03 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.08 0.21
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.83 -0.53
Other Income 0.15 0.10 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.93 -0.46
Interest 1.19 1.03 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 -0.10 -1.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 -0.10 -1.24
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -0.10 -1.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -0.10 -1.24
Equity Share Capital 9.01 7.81 7.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 -0.12 -1.65
Diluted EPS -1.45 -0.12 -1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 -0.12 -1.65
Diluted EPS -1.45 -0.12 -1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited