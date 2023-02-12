RR Metalmakers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
RR Metalmakers shares closed at 27.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -51.01% over the last 12 months.
|RR Metalmakers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.45
|23.14
|28.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.45
|23.14
|28.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.13
|22.09
|28.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.18
|-0.03
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.08
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.83
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.93
|-0.46
|Interest
|1.19
|1.03
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.10
|-1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.10
|-1.24
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-0.10
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-0.10
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|7.81
|7.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.12
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.12
|-1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.12
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.12
|-1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited