RR Metalmakers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 27.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -51.01% over the last 12 months.