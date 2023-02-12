RR Metalmakers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore, down 7.83% Y-o-Y

English
    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 7.83% from Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    RR Metalmakers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.4523.1428.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.4523.1428.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.1322.0928.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-0.030.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.080.21
    Depreciation0.110.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.060.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.83-0.53
    Other Income0.150.100.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.93-0.46
    Interest1.191.030.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.22-0.10-1.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.22-0.10-1.24
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-0.10-1.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-0.10-1.24
    Equity Share Capital9.017.817.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.12-1.65
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.12-1.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.12-1.65
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.12-1.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited