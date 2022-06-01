RR Metalmakers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.83 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.82% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 100.42% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

RR Metalmakers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in March 2021.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 36.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.59% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.