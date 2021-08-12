RR Metalmakers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore in June 2021 down 18.78% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 down 2416.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2020.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 53.30 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 142.27% returns over the last 6 months and 88.67% over the last 12 months.