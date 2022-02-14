RR Metalmakers Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RR Metalmakers India are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in December 2021 down 3.68% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 149.87% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 144% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.
RR Metalmakers shares closed at 57.75 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)
|RR Metalmakers India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.69
|39.50
|29.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.69
|39.50
|29.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.74
|40.89
|26.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-2.44
|2.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.17
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.24
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.49
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.56
|0.61
|Interest
|0.78
|0.65
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.09
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-0.09
|-0.51
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|-0.10
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|-0.10
|-0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.26
|-0.10
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|7.81
|7.81
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.13
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.13
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.13
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.13
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited