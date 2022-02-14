RR Metalmakers Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in December 2021 down 3.68% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 149.87% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 144% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

RR Metalmakers shares closed at 57.75 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)