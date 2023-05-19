RR Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 26.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 26.83% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

RR Finance shares closed at 9.16 on May 18, 2023 (BSE)