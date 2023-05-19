English
    RR Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 26.83% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Financial Consultants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 26.83% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    RR Finance shares closed at 9.16 on May 18, 2023 (BSE)

    RR Financial Consultants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.220.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.220.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.220.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.02
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.02
    Tax0.01--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.000.00
    Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

